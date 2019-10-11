Home Cities Kochi

‘Youth wanted to finish off whole family’

The neighbours, who were shocked by the gruesome incident at Athani, suspect Midhun might have had plans to annihilate the entire family of Devika, who had ended her affair with him. 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Midhun P U & Devika Shalan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The neighbours, who were shocked by the gruesome incident at Athani, suspect Midhun might have had plans to annihilate the entire family of Devika, who had ended her affair with him. 

A neighbour, on request of anonymity, said Midhun had poured petrol on Devika’s mother Molly also. “However she ran out of the house along with her younger daughter. Her husband Shalan could not escape the blaze as he tried to rescue Devika. We suspect the youth brought petrol to finish off the entire family,” he said.

Classmates of Devika said Midhun visited the school to meet her recently. However, Devika firmly refused him saying she was not interested in continuing the affair. 

Midhun, 24, a resident of North Paravoor, got acquainted with Devika during her visit to his relative’s house at Thathappilly, near North Paravoor. Both were relatives. Though they had fallen in love, Shalan and Molly were against the affair. Following their resistance, Devika withdrew from the relationship. Later, the parents approached Infopark police complaining that Midhun had been troubling Devika. Relatives said it was Devika’s withdrawal from the affair that prompted the youth to take the extreme step. 

He also belonged to a poor family comprising father Udayan, a security guard, and mother who was employed at a private firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp