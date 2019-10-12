Home Cities Kochi

A hearty feast

Published: 12th October 2019 06:59 AM

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI:: Navya Bake Shop is not a new name to Kochiites. For the past 35 years, the confectionary has been serving the people of Kochi and Thrissur.
Their vivid range of baked savouries like biscuits, cakes, pastries, rolls, puffs, buns, and assorted bread are some of the favourites among their customers.

And with the launch of their thirtieth outlet in Kaloor, they have begun a cafe introducing a truly appealing breakfast menu. Although specially curated breakfast menus are no more a rarity in cafes, what sets Navya apart is that one can choose hearty breakfast items at any time of the day. “Items on the breakfast menu are available from 9am to midnight. And they are all priced at a very affordable range,” said Scion C Anto, one of the owners.

With six breakfast options available, one would be confused about which to go for. However, the most preferred among their diners is English breakfast. The multigrain wheat bread toast that comes with it is just right. Crispy and crunchy, one does not need anything along with it. But one would be remiss not to taste their in-house jam. The mixed fruit jam of Navya Bake Shop is the perfect blend of sweet, savoury and a hint of tart. The breakfast also comes with a delectably fluffy omelette, roasted potatoes, baked beans, chicken sausage and ham. And there’s more! The freshly squeezed orange juice that accompanies the platter transports to a bright sunny morning in an English countryside.  
With rates ranging from 

I100-200, their breakfast menu has other preparations like American breakfast, smoked salmon with scrambled eggs, eggs benedict, eggs royale and a wholesome healthy option.
The outlet also has a wide variety of shakes, juices and hot beverages. Take a sip of their cafe latte and taste the difference right away from the beverages you usually get elsewhere. The thick, creamy and frothy latte of Navya is prepared with their farm-produced milk. “We use milk produced in our own farm. It is thick and creamy compared to the ones available in other cafes,” Scion added. 

With an aim to serve healthy food, Navya Bake Shop is the first bakery in Kerala to use only 100 per cent natural colours and flavours. They avoid using artificial preservatives. Even the cakes available in Navya are devoid of transfat.

Another speciality of Navya is its biodegradable carry bags. “Since there are rules imposed against the use of plastic bags, we provide biodegradable carry bags that get composted on their own after 180 days. We do not charge for them,” said Scion.
They also have an online delivery option through their website http://navyabakers.com/ based on the proximity of the store.

