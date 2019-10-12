Home Cities Kochi

Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week: Top fashion designers to lure Kochi

The eighth edition of Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:58 AM

The Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The two-night event, which showcases the season’s trend, will be held at the Casino Hotel in  Willingdon Island.

This seasons’ designer lineup features designs from five celebrated fashion designers from various parts of India. Malayalee designer Hari Anand is the host designer. According to Gaurav Sharma, CEO, Storm Fashion Company,  the show will present new style statements. Stunning models will showcase the artistry of three designers at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday and 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday.

The eighth edition will kick off with well-known Mumbai designer A D Singh’s capsule collection of gowns and bridal composure. This will be followed by Chennai-based designer Nazia’s latest collection ‘The Secret Garden’ which draws inspiration from the colours of beautiful blooms, exquisite birds and motifs from a fantasy garden filled with fairytale creatures and fountains filled with riches.

Day one will close with the mesmerising minimalistic line of the 2020s by Mumbai-based designers Riyaz Gangji and Reshma Gangji of brand Libas. The collection has greys and dark shades blended with soft muted tones of rose and mint. A line of traditional and fusion designs with an ethnic edge will also be displayed.

On Sunday, Hari Anand will showcase his latest collection based on organic theories, the physics of chemistry. Kyron Kochi International Fashion Week season 8 will wrap up on Sunday with a spectacular collection showcased by designer Verma Demello from Goa who was recently awarded the ‘Best RedCarpet designer 2019’ at Cannes Fashion and Film Festival. She will showcase her latest collection from the red carpet of Carnes ‘A Carnival of Emotions’.

The ‘by invitation only’ show will be attended by the representatives of the fashion industry – designers, textile brands and jewellers among others. The event will also feature an eclectic mix of show stoppers from different walks of life – actors, sports personalities and other eminent personalities.

