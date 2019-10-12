Home Cities Kochi

Tracking personality traits by reading fingerprints

Dr Jesna Sivasankar is the only person in Kerala who has done in-depth research on Dermatoglyphics

Published: 12th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By  Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are told that you carry your personality on your fingertips, it may be a bit difficult for you to digest. However, it is true. The ridges and swirls on your fingers tell a story about you. Encrypted in them are your personality traits, the physical and mental issues you might encounter and even the job that you would find comfortable in. The science that makes decoding this information possible is called Dermatoglyphics.

“It is the scientific study of fingerprints, lines, mounts and shapes of hands,” said Dr Jesna Sivasankar, psychologist and DMIT analyst. According to her, fingerprint identification has been extensively studied for long. “Indians have been the pioneers in using this knowledge. Why do you think your irises were scanned and the fingerprints taken while registering for your Aadhaar card? It is because they are unique. The pattern in the irises and the fingerprints of every person is different,” she said.  
“The analysis of fingerprints is a wonderful science which provides insight into the personality of individuals – both hidden as well as expressed,” she added. According to her, the epidermal ridges of the Dermatoglyphics patterns of fingers are formed between the 11th and 24th weeks of gestation along with the development of the foetus’ brain. “Since skin and brain develop from the same ectoderm, a number of studies have pointed out that the epidermal ridges of the dermatoglyphic patterns remain unaltered throughout a person’s life,” said Jesna. 

Jesna said, “Just like fingerprint analysis is done for forensic purposes, it can be used in psychology. In India, it is mainly used to help youngsters choose their career. However, it has other uses too.” According to her, Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT) is not new to India. “Over the years various companies have started using the test for intellectual analysis of the individual. The fingerprints are taken and reports generated. These reports highlight the various dimensions and measure the innate potential with which the individual is born,” she said.

By profiling a person, we can help identifying his/her core strengths, she said. “Once the person identifies their core strength, they will be able to take a path which makes their life worth living. For example, they will be able to choose a career that gives them joy instead of one, which they were pushed into,” she said.
“Realising the infinite potential this system has, we at Cognitive Intellect Private Limited, decided to conduct pan-India research to statistically analyse and study the scientific basis of DMIT, said Jesna. “Through MIDASIntellect, we evaluated over 50,000 cases and an interpretative analysis was done by a team of seven psychologists,” she added. 

According to Jesna, having invested a lot of manhours in research, those at MIDASIntellect have concluded that though DMIT is a science, it still needs to be researched further with more variables. “We have observed that different companies in India are providing a different format of reports and analysis. 
However, the general public needs to be cautioned about what DMIT is and isn’t?” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp