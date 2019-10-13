Home Cities Kochi

‘Justice for Sr Lucy’ Facebook group holds meeting at Vanchi Square

Former principal of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Valson Thampu, Kerala Catholic Church Reform Movement (KCRM) members, including Indulekha Joseph, also spoke at the event. 

Published: 13th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Lucy Kalappura

Sr Lucy Kalappura (Photo | EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of ‘Justice for Sr Lucy’, a collective formed in support of Lucy Kalappura, who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) for her ‘lifestyle violations’ in August, held a protest at Vanchi Square in Ernakulam on Saturday. Yuhanon Ramban, director, Malankara Action Council for Church Act Bill Implementation (MACCABI), inaugurated the event, which was presided over by social activist KM Zoya.  

The Church does not always stand on the side of Justice, rued Lucy. “The Church, which should righteously support the victim, instead, encourages and stands with Fr Noble Thomas, who tried to defame me and the nuns’ community as a whole. What action has the Church taken against Fr 
Noble, who has openly insulted me and our community?” she asked.
Lucy also expressed her angst over the apathy of the police in initiating action against Fr Noble for 
defaming her on social media. 

“There are a lot of nuns who have been abused in several convents. Fearing a similar fate that befell me, many of the nuns are silently bearing the abuse they are subjected to in their convents,” said Lucy. The decision of leading a life of renunciation is totally up to an individual and cannot be forced on anybody, she added. 

“The vitality to point out wrong doings is critical in life, not slavish obedience and poverty. Parents must 
inculcate this in children from a very young age. I am not against the convent, though many have pictured me so. True justice is upheld only when rights are ensured. All humanity must unite, keeping aside differences of religion and fight against such evils,” she said.
Former principal of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Valson Thampu, Kerala Catholic Church Reform Movement (KCRM) members, including Indulekha Joseph, also spoke at the event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucy Kalappura
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp