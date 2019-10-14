Home Cities Kochi

Alarming levels of plastic litter sediments in Kochi backwaters, reveals study

In the 76.5 square km area of Alappuzha - Thannermukkom sector of Vembanad, the study reports the presence of 4276 tons of plastic garbage in the bottom sediments.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

A photo of the Vembanad Lake in Kerala (Photo | Kerala Tourism/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A research study conducted by the scientists of  Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos)  in the Vembanad lake and coastal belts of Kochi reveals the presence of heavy loads of macroplastic litters in the bottom sediments.  

In the 76.5 square km area of Alappuzha - Thannermukkom sector of Vembanad, the study reports the presence of 4276 tons of plastic garbage in the bottom sediments which works out to 55.9 tons per square km area, according to Dr A Ramachandran, vice-chancellor of Kufos.

Another alarming finding of the study is the sharp depth shrinkage of the lake from 8 to 9 meters depth in the 1930's to the present 1.6 to 4.5 meters depths, added Dr Ramachandran.  The decreasing trend in the lakes depth profile is largely from siltation and unless urgent interventions are made to reverse the trend the southern part of the lake is likely to disappear in one or two decades, he said.

The study was conducted as part of the university’s year-long campaign on plastic-free Kochi waters under the Swachata hi Seva programme of Government of India, he said. The activities, under the 'Swachata hi Seva' will culminate in an awareness meet at Marine drive, Kochi on Wednesday noon. Results of Kufos research findings on plastic pollution and an overall deterioration in the conditions of Vembanad lake will be presented to the general public in this meeting.

Ramachandran said Kufos has already initiated detailed investigations through the Centre for Aquatic Resource Management and Conservation working under University on the long-term changes of Vembanad lake which is a Ramsar Site. (A Ramsar site is a wetland ecosystem designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established in 1971 by Unesco, which came into force in 1975).  

The Vice-Chancellor said that the University has plans to undertake long-term clean-up campaigns of Kochi waters through public participation. Hoardings depicting the danger associated with casual disposal of plastic items will be kept at each 500 m distance of the Marine Drive walk-way, urging the public to dispose of plastic items only in the bins kept at several points along the pathway by the University in collaboration with any corporate sector willing to participate in this.

Kerala Universit Vembanad lake
Comments

