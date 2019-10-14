Maradu flats: Impact on nearby buildings will be minimal, says sub-collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the date of demolition of Maradu apartment complexes is yet to be finalised, the authorities concerned have assured the residents of nearby areas that their properties, utility services and other structures would not be affected in any manner. Addressing the residents at the awareness programme organised by Maradu Municipality on Sunday, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the officer in charge of Maradu flat demolition, promised them that the impact of the implosion will be limited to the minimum.

“We assure that the effects of the demolition will be minimal. The proceedings will only begin after addressing the concerns of each and every individual in the vicinity,” said Singh.

Singh also said that the flyovers, bridges and oil pipelines existing within 50 metres will not be affected by the vibrations caused by demolition. “Our primary concern is the safety of the nearby houses. Besides, the contracting firms will make sure that the debris does not fall into the backwaters,” he said.

Manu J P, a resident of the locality, raised the concern of debris falling into his house and thick cloud of dust at the time of controlled implosion. “The assurance of limited effect given by officers and the findings of IIT-Madras are contradictory. While the report says the effects will spread to one kilometre, experts are of the opinion that the impact will be limited within 100 metres of the buildings. If it goes beyond 100 metres and our houses are affected, who will be responsible?” he asked.

However, Singh assured Manu full safety and additional protective measures to all, especially to those houses which are situated in close proximity. “Geotextile fabric, steel mesh and steel rods will be erected. A full-length geotextile fabric will protect the house situated just two metres away from the apartment’s wall,” said the sub-collector.

Demolition date not fixed

The sub-collector has clarified the administration hasn’t fixed the demolition date yet. “The contracting firms will study for over a month and interact with residents to assuage their concerns. Implosion expert B S Sarwate will monitor the technical decisions. We will fix the date only after that,” he added.

Concerns of fish farmers

Fish farmers in the vicinity have also raised concerns over the implosion. “Many of us solely depend on fish farming. As we meet our daily expenses from it, excessive dust pollution will affect our lone source of income,” said Prajeela K, a resident.

The sub-collector promised a special package to protect their livelihood. “We are fully aware of the effects on the fish farmers in the vicinity. The municipality will come up with a special package to dispel the worries of farmers. It will also include the protection of other domestic animals as well,” said Singh.