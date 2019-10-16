Home Cities Kochi

Visually challenged share their travails

Walking by the road or crossing it is a huge task for Yeldo K Abraham who is visually challenged. He might have the iconic white cane with the red band in his hand.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Walking by the road or crossing it is a huge task for Yeldo K Abraham who is visually challenged. He might have the iconic white cane with the red band in his hand. But it doesn’t protect him from falling into an open drain or getting crushed under a speeding vehicle. It is a tough life for a disabled person, said Yeldo, assistant trainer, Rotary Cochin Global Foundation (RCGF). 

He counted out the number of times when motorists verbally abused him for not moving quickly across the road. Yeldo and many of his friends who were taking part in a programme organised as a part of the World White Cane Day had to share similar experiences.People don’t realise that we are not doing it purposefully, said Sijin Kurien, a tele-caller with the Social Rehabilitation Centre for Visually Challenged. 

“Of course there are seats and coaches reserved for the physically challenged. But they become of no use to us since we never know where they are until and unless people tell us, which nearly never happens,” he said. According to him, not only the railways but also the other modes of public transportation need to evolve to include the well-being of the physically challenged. “We are striving to be a part of society and are doing our best by contributing our skills. The government needs to launch initiatives for the betterment of the visually challenged,” said Sijin. 

The difficulty the visually challenged face while boarding and disembarking public modes of transport along with the callous attitude of the people towards them became clear during the train ride that was arranged as part of the programme. When Alappuzha-Kannur Express arrived at platform number 1 of Ernakulam South railway station, even after being notified of the presence of the visually challenged, passengers jostled with them to enter the train. The same happened while disembarking at Ernakulam Town. 

Meanwhile, Nitin Nobert, area manager and station director, Southern Railways Ernakulam, said, “The 
Railways will be coming up with projects to make the railway stations visually challenged friendly.” 
The programme was organised by Chavara Cultural Centre, Chavara International Institute For Visually 
Challenged, Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged and the Lions Club of Cochin South. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp