Home Cities Kochi

Afro-Asian fisheries delegation visits Munambam

The team was introduced to the market chain connecting fishermen to consumers.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

A team of fisheries officials from Afro-Asian countries checking out a bull shark caught by a trawler during their visit to the Munambam fishing harbour near Kochi on Friday. The team arrived in the state to attend an international workshop organised by CMFRI.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A delegation of fisheries officials from 10 member countries of African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) visited Munambam fishing harbour to study the operational structure of marine fisheries sector in India.

The visit was part of a 15-day international workshop being organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) under the auspices of the AARDO. The team, comprised of officials from Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Morocco, Zambia, Malawi, Mauritius, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

The visit helped the delegates to understand the common fish varieties caught by Indian fishermen, fish used by fish feed mills and the auction process at Munambam. The team also got to see a giant bull shark accidentally caught by a trawler.

The team was introduced to the market chain connecting fishermen to consumers.

The team members joined CMFRI officers  in collecting landing samples using the stratified multi-stage random sampling method. A team of CMFRI researchers and fisher folks explained the activities at the harbour to the delegates.

The workshop is aimed at imparting training on topics such as marine fisheries assessment, fish stock estimation, marine fisheries environment and impact of climate change on fisheries

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp