CMRS concludes two-day inspection of Kochi Metro’s Thykoodam stretch

The commissioner and his team were welcomed at Elamkulam Metro Station on Friday and later at Kadavanthra station and Ernakulam South on Saturday.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:21 AM

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and his team inspect the Kochi Metro Rail section from Maharaja’s College to Thykoodam on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) concluded the two-day inspection of Kochi Metro Rail section from Maharaja’s College to Thykoodam on Saturday, the final round of inspection before the inauguration of the new stretch on Tuesday.

The commissioner and his team were welcomed at Elamkulam Metro Station on Friday and later at Kadavanthra station and Ernakulam South on Saturday. The inspection was conducted between Elamkulam Metro station and Maharaja’s Metro station on the first day.  The team inspected various station facilities like station access and signage, lift and escalator, technical rooms and station control rooms. They inspected all signalling systems, telecom equipment, electrical and mechanical equipment in the station.

The inspection of the viaduct portion, including the balance cantilever near Ernakulam South  Railway Station, was also carried out on the first day of inspection. On the second day, the inspection started from Elamkulam Metro station and proceeded towards Vytilla Metro station and ended at Thykoodam, which is the last station of the stretch. Also, the bearing inspections, pier verticality and camber measurements of the superstructure of the viaduct were done on the second day of inspection. The train testing between Maharaja’s College to Thykoodam was also conducted on the final day.

