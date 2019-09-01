Home Cities Kochi

Vigilance seeks custody of arrested persons in Palarivattom flyover case

VACB claimed that as part of the investigation, 147 records were seized from the Secretariat,  RBDCK, Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and KITCO.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

TO Sooraj

Former PWD Secretary T O Sooraj being taken to Vigilance Court Muvattupuzha after his arrest was recorded by VACB in Palarivattom flyover graft case. A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Saturday sought four days custody of those accused in the Palarivattom flyover case, including former PWD Secretary TO Sooraj. A petition in this regard was filed before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

On Friday, VACB had arrested Sooraj, Roads and Bridges Corporation Kerala (RBDCK) ex- Additional General Manager M T Thankachan, Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy (KITCO) former Joint General Manager and MD-in charge Benny Paul and Sumit Goyal, MD RDS Project Ltd.

In the petition, VACB stated that even though the accused persons appeared before the investigation team, they were not willing to disclose the truth. “Custodial interrogation is inevitable and unavoidable. Hence, the arrested accused may be given in custody for four days from September 2 to September 5,” mentioned the petition.

VACB claimed that as part of the investigation, 147 records were seized from the Secretariat,  RBDCK, Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and KITCO. All the files were scrutinised with the help of experts. More than 29 witnesses were questioned.

