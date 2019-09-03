Expert explains

Home Cities Kochi

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the Asian Resurfacing case, the Supreme Court has asked the Registrar of Supreme Court to send that particular portion which narrates the timeline for stay and speaking order as a circular to all the courts in India. In another order in 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the High Courts, labour courts and tribunals to dispose of Majithia Wage Board cases within six months from the time of referrence.

In a case in which I am a party, these Supreme Court guidelines are thrown to the winds. The case was repeatedly adjourned by the Madras high court despite our much requests and reminders about the Supreme court’s guidelines. Hence my query is whether there is a scope for converting the timeline for adjudication of dispute as a circular.

S Madhavan
The case referred to by you arose out of criminal proceedings. Even otherwise the Industrial Disputes Act itself provides for time limit for disposal of cases. The only problem is that no courts have so far followed the said time limit imposed by the government / parliament. Wait till September, the date given by the Judge. You can only take the horse to the Pond but cannot make it drink the water.

