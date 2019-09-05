Home Cities Kochi

‘A single agency should be in charge of roads in city limits’

As the city roads, with their perilous pits, continue to tell tales of incomplete journeys, Express ventures to unveil the plight of passengers...

Published: 05th September 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

A board erected by the residents of Thevara criticising the official apathy in renovating the Pandit Karuppan Road on time

By Express News Service

Potholes on the roads have become an annual affair for Kochi, one of the leading metropolises in India. The recent Palarivattom flyover fiasco demands the audit of road repair works done in the past 10 years to find out the materials used, expertise of the contractor, government agencies involved, loss to the state exchequer in terms of recurring expenditure incurred to repair the damage, loss of productive man-hours, pollution due to traffic congestion and impact on the state economy.

Many lives are lost on the streets due to the inordinate delay for the ambulances to reach hospitals during an emergency. The recurrent issues expose the lack of ownership or passing the buck, unaccountability and the colossal waste of taxpayers’ money. The agencies responsible for these issues lack coordination and there is a need for a single agency at the local level.

This is possible only by building capacity of the local self-government body to oversee the works done by various agencies. The roads which are now under different agencies should be handed over to a single agency at the local level in the city limits. Moreover, it should develop the guidelines and framework for street management and work under the Executive Council of Kochi Corporation under the leadership of the Mayor.

The decisions on the local tax collection and revenue generation should be handed over to the Corporation so that a part of the money collected goes for street development. In the process, the roads and streets will improve as the local citizens will ensure accountability of the Corporation for the money spent and the work undertaken.

Residents and civil society organisations can also conduct street audits every six months to strengthen the delivery in a democratic governance system that we follow. Unless more power and responsibilities are handed over to the local self-government, a direct democracy envisioned at the local level will remain a dream.

D Dhanuraj, chairperson,Centre for Public Policy Research

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp