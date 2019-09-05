Special KSRTC services to Bengaluru from Kochi during Onam

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Depot of KSRTC will conduct special services to Bengaluru during Onam given the huge rush of passengers during the festival season. According to District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen, as many as three services will be conducted everyday during the Onam days.

“This year too, we will be conducting special services. The number of passengers travelling on the Bengaluru-Kochi route will be higher just before Onam and the day after Thiruvonam. We will ensure at least three services are conducted on the route during the festive season,” he said.

The depot is also planning additional intrastate services on Friday, the weekend before Onam.

“With the majority of the schools closing on Friday, which is also the weekend before Onam, we plan to conduct special services to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam. Buses will start from Infopark and other prominent spots in the district,” said Thajudheen. Besides, additional services will ply across the district during the season.

Goshree-to-city services

The KSRTC has also started new services from Munambam, Cherai and Parvaoor to various parts of the city via the Goshree bridge. The services will be conducted to Government Medical College Kalamassery, Amritha Hospital, Vyttila, Tripunithura, Infopark, Thoppumpady and Karimugal among other places. As many as 48 services will be conducted from Cherai between 6 am and 8:20 pm.



While 22 services will be conducted from Munambam between 7:40 am and 7:40 pm, the seven services from Paravoor will ply between 6 am and 5:40 pm. The services were flagged off by S Sarma MLA on Monday. It was a month ago that KSRTC started city services from Vypeen via Goshree.