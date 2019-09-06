Russian and Malankara Orthodox churches form working committee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Russian tour of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, which saw many accords being reached with the Russian Orthodox Church, concluded on Thursday. During his visit, the Catholicos met the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

According to Fr Johns Abraham Konat, official spokesperson of the Malankara Orthodox Church, the two Churches have agreed to form a working committee comprising representatives from both sides. “The aim is to improve and strengthen the relations between the two Churches,” he said.

During the meeting between the two Church heads, an agreement was also reached to promote the study of iconography and liturgical music. Activities of youth organisations will be integrated and social activities are to be promoted, said the spokesperson. “It has also been decided to improve cooperation in academic and media fields,” he said.