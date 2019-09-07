Home Cities Kochi

Experience some unique travel stories

Travelogues always induce a sense of exuberance for the reader.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Travelogues always induce a sense of exuberance for the reader. With the number of travellers increasing in the state, people are now able to know about new places through their experiences. From a period where solo/group travelling was considered a taboo for women, now they are extensively travelling across the world. ‘Aakashathinte Chirakukal’, a book which is to be released by Pendulum Books on Sunday, features 12 travel stories by women, which is set to give a unique experience for the readers. 

The book is edited and compiled by Nidhi Kurian, a writer, artist and photographer. The book features stories of Sree Parvathy, Dhanya Sanal,  Aswathy Sreekanth, Ann Palee, Jolly Chirayath, Sukanyeah Krishna, Vanitha Valsa, C R Pushpa, Chithira Kusuman, Nishaa Mathew, Neelima Oby and Nidhi. “We all come from different backgrounds. Everyone will be having a unique narrative style. So all the stories will provide a fresh experience for the reader,” says Nidhi.

Dhanya is the first woman to trek the Agasthyarkoodam peak. Sukanyeah is a blogger and activist. Neelima is a doctor and a Bullet rider. “Ann is a former anchor in a channel and she wrote about her trip to Nepal. Aswathy, who is into anchoring now, has written about her trip to Bali. Pushpa is a government teacher and a wildlife photographer. After turning 40, she went to Leh for a month for mountaineering. Vanitha’s story is about her journey to the Valley of Flowers, Nishaa’s story ia about Paris, while Jolly narrates about her journey to a rural part of West Bengal, Sree Parvathy to Sonagachi and my story is about the Egyptian pyramids,” adds Nidhi.

About the book ‘Aakashathinte Chirakukal’, Nidhi says, “We want the book to be an inspiration for women. Now women have the freedom to travel as they like. But still many are hesitant. When Dhanya trekked the Agasthyarkoodam, it was a revelation for women. If we 12 can travel, why not the others? That’s the idea put forth by the book,” says Nidhi. 

She says that Pendulum Books gave her the freedom to choose the writers. “To pick the writers was a huge task. It isn’t common that all those who travel write about their experiences. People like Dhanya don’t have the time owing to her busy work schedule. So I noted down the story and edited it.” It took Nidhi around five months to compile the book. “Considering that most of the books take a year or two to finish, this happened quickly,” adds Nidhi.

Writer Benyamin will release the book by handing over it to actor Madhupal. The function will also witness the launch of Nidhi’s new book ‘Asradha’, which features a collection of 84 Haiku poems in Malayalam (Haiku is a very short form of Japanese poetry). “All poems are of four lines. It was a challenging task as the poems needed to convey its meaning in just four lines. The poems deal with subjects like nature, travel, and abortion. However, after reading, Benyamin sir said that the poems have a flavour of love, ” says Nidhi. Actor Joy Mathew will release ‘Asradha’ by handing over it to Monson Mavunkal, chairman, Kosmos group. 

Nidhi and the other authors are excited about the book launch. “Benyamin sir launching the book itself brings a lot of happiness to upcoming writers like us. And the function is a gathering of very close friends, which makes it more special,” says Nidhi. The launch function will be held at Sidra Pristine Hotel & Portico Halls at 4 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp