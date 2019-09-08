‘Agencies involved are responsible for flyover mess’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has submitted before the Kerala High Court that all the agencies involved in the implementation of the flyover construction are responsible for the bad condition of the flyover.

According to VACB, the lab report reveals that the work of the flyover was substandard and thereby it caused financial loss to the exchequer. The department filed the report opposing the bail plea of accused in the case.

As part of the investigation, 147 records were taken from the office of the government secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Kerala (RBDCK), Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy (KITCO).

During the course of the investigation, more than 29 witnesses were questioned and the relevant files were perused and scrutinised in detail with the help of experts.