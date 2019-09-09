Home Cities Kochi

Providing solutions through ancient sciences

P C Thulasidharran, a practitioner of physiognomy, palmistry and numerology, says modern generation does not believe in the ancient science

Published: 09th September 2019

KOCHI:  In younger days, you might have heard many stories from your grandparents about some interesting people who might have told them some facts. These would have worked out or become true in their life. One such person is P C Thulasidharran, who is a practitioner of physiognomy, palmistry and numerology. Based on these ancient sciences, he gives suggestions to people on how slight changes in their lifestyle can have a positive impact on their life.

Thulasidharran   
 Vincent Pulickal

Based on these three ancient sciences, Thulasidharran has been telling people about facts based on their personality traits and numerology. “My father was also a practitioner of physiognomy, palmistry and numerology. That’s how I derived interests in these three ancient sciences. He, however, suggested me to practice it after reaching high school. During my college life in Kollam, my friends always asked me to tell facts about them seeing their personality traits. This is how I started practicing this on my own,” says the 73-year-old Thulasidharran.

According to him, physiognomy is the science which makes it possible for the scientific reading of one person’s personality traits, habits and reveals the aspects of one’s instinctive character. “There might be some people who have a disturbed sleeping pattern. According to their food and other traits, I always suggest them to follow a certain sleeping pattern,” says Thulasidharran. When you get a physiognomic reading, it reveals all the strong and weak points of one’s personality, he adds. His clientele includes foreigners, political leaders, high profile businessmen and actors.

Thulasidharran says, “This ancient science is a key to the counsellors and psychologists for the therapy sessions, but usually shunned by them.” Another area that he focuses on is numerology, the study of numbers and their combination that can bring positive changes in one’s life.“Through numerology, you can find your auspicious dates, lucky numbers and colours.

This science also helps in taking precautions against diseases and anger,” he said. Those foreigners who come to India for their vacations visit him to get suggestions according to their birth dates. Thulasidharran has been giving simple suggestions to people that they can follow and he says, “Nowadays the modern generation does not believe in this ancient science. My aim is to popularise it.”

