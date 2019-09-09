Vallarpadam Marian pilgrimage concludes

KOCHI: Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Metropolitan of Verapoly, and concelebrants solemnly offered the thanksgiving pontifical holy mass held at the conclusion of the annual Marian Pilgrimage organised by the Archdiocese to the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom, Vallarpadam. Hundreds participated in the Marian pilgrimage to the national shrine Basilica.
