Actor Mammootty’s NGO launches telemedicine facility launched for tribal people at Pukayilapara

KOCHI: The tribal people at Pukayilapara in Ernakulam district will now be able to avail adequate medical care as actor Mammootty’s Care and Share International Foundation, in association with Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, has launched a telemedicine facility for them.

The facility, under the ‘Poorvikam' project, was launched as part of the birthday celebrations of Mammootty - the patron of Care and Share Foundation - and the 10th anniversary fete of the foundation.

The telemedicine facility was installed at Pukayilapara with the assistance of the Vazhachal division of the Forest Department. With the help of the facility, the tribal people will be able to hold consultations with leading doctors of Rajagiri Hospital.

According to Mammootty, the Forest Department has been providing all basic facilities to the tribal residents of Pukayilapara, which can be reached only by travelling for three hours through thick forest. “The Poorvikam project will be launched in other settlements as soon as the basic facilities are set up,” said Mammootty, during a function organised here as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the foundation.

According to the foundation officials, along with the telemedicine facility, the foundation will also hold free cancer screening camps for all tribal women in the state. “The aim is to do cancer screening for all tribal women within two years,” said the official.

According to Mammootty, Care and Share has been able to help a large number of poor and needy only with the support of several good people.The telemedicine facility was inaugurated by Guruswamy, chief of Kammalankudi Adivasi Colony in Munnar, at the function held here.

“Those who want to organise camps in tribal settlements can call the helpline number 0484 2905000 through the tribal promoters of the respective areas,” said Fr Johnson Vazhapilli, director, Rajagiri Hospital.

The other projects launched by Care and Share International Foundation are ‘Hrudyasparsham’ for the heart surgery of children aged below 12; deaddiction programme called ‘Vazhikaatti’; ‘Vidyamrutham’, under which help is provided to orphans who want to pursue higher studies, and ‘Sukrutham’, a free kidney transplant programme.

