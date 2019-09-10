Castingkall connects people inclined towards art

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Artists, wannabe stars, directors or filmmakers who foray into the big wide world of ‘Art’ find it difficult to get a foothold or make the right connection which would set them on the path to a successful career. Unlike those who have godfathers or godmothers to help them, these novices have only their talent to rely upon. Well... no longer, for Castingkall is here.

“It is a mobile app that has features similar to social networking sites like Facebook,” said Kiran Parameshwaran, founder, Castingkall. According to him, the networking tool has been developed exclusively for the contemporary art community. “With the help of the application, young and established artists will be able to interact and post notifications about their upcoming projects,” he said.

The primary focus of the app is to enrich the current film, media and advertising industries, he added. Kiran said the platform acts as a world-class talent network where gifted artists meet, build new projects, publish their portfolios and seek new ventures. “Since the launch of the application two years back, Castingkall has garnered 13,000 users,” he added. “We developed the app for Rs 50 lakh. It is a completely automated software platform based on cloud architecture. This automation reduces labour expenses. Even our administration level applications run on mobile platforms,” said Kiran.

Recently, as a part of popularising the application among the youngsters, Kiran undertook a 586 km cycle ride from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram and back. “More and more people, especially the youngsters who are into music, dance, traditional art forms, films and other artistic activities need to be acquainted with Castinkall. So what better way than using the common man’s vehicle,” he said.

Starting from the Thekkegopuram of Vadakumnathan temple in Thrissur on September 1, Kiran pedalled to the state’s capital via Alappuzha. “I visited all the main colleges en route and held meetings with principals of various institutions. I even talked to the students to make them aware of the availability and use of Castingkall,” said Kiran.

Kiran’s return journey was via Kottayam. “I reached home on September 7,” said Kiran, according to him, the platform will start generating revenue for the makers only once the number of users cross the one lakh mark.

What is Castingkall?

It is a complete social media platform for casting management, which includes a cloud-based front-end application and an android app fo managing clients. It also has web-based dashboards and android-based admin apps for support.