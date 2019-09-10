Ernakulam North police arrest seven Maharaja’s College student for attacking hotel owner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam North police on Monday arrested seven students of Maharaja’s College who extorted money from a hotel owner for allegedly failing to deliver sufficient food ordered for the Onam celebrations at their college.

The police booked the students under non-bailable charges. A total of 15 students are involved in the incident.

According to police, they had placed an order for 450 meals with the hotel run by women at SRM Road on Friday. However, they alleged only food for 150 persons were delivered.

The furious students reached the hotel on Friday evening and asked for the refund of the advance taken when the order was placed. The complaint filed by the hotel owner said the students damaged the hotel and also tried to attack the staff.

In the complaint they said the students forcibly took H 20,000 from the cash register. Though the proprietor, G Sreekala, had initially agreed to take back Rs 10,000 and the utensils used to deliver the food, she later opted to file a police case citing more utensils were missing.