International officers undergo training at Coast Guard centre at Fort Kochi

An official release said on an average, 550 personnel from Coast Guard and other state/Central organisations are being trained in 38 different courses every year.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 19 trainee officers from Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nigeria and Sri Lanka are undergoing a month-long training at Coast Guard Training Centre at Fort Kochi. It was on August 19 that the course for International Coast Guard and Naval officers began at the Coast Guard Training Centre.

Established on September 30, 2002, it is the only training institute of the Indian Coast Guard mandated to undertake specialised training on Coast Guard and maritime-related subjects like maritime law and law enforcement, boarding operations, maritime search and rescue operations, preservation, protection of marine environment and prevention and control of marine pollution. The next course for sailors will commence on September 16 for three weeks.

