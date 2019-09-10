The Hidden Tales artist community to host photowalk to capture spirit of Onam in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What better way to explore every nook and corner of a city, buildings that have stood the test of time, markets bustling with the spirit of its people, than observing them in person? Albeit, what’s even better is to simultaneously preserve and capture all such fragments that can invoke a plethora of memories years later through a photowalk. It not only connects you with the city but also with a community of other photographers helping you develop a myriad of perspectives.

Photographers Yaami and Daisy David in association with The Hidden Tales artist community will be hosting their first photowalk in the city on September 12 at 3 pm. Their choice of location? The Ernakulam Market. “The photowalk is primarily Onam-themed. Photographers will be decked in Onam outfits. We’ve requested the participants to arrive in a similar manner as well. And what better place than the market to document the Onam festivities,” says Hari, co-founder of The Hidden Tales. He’s undoubtedly right. The market, replete with flowers, decorative paraphernalia and fresh produce reeling with the after-effects of Onam will be delight to the lens.

“It will begin at the Bay Pride Mall in Menaka, we hope to finish the photowalk at the Marine Drive. Through the walk, mentors will help participants explore different techniques of photography,” says Hari. Conceived as a group of 15 youngsters passionate about photography back in 2016, Hidden Tales is a community that currently boasts around 300 members.

To register, contact Hari: 8129500805.