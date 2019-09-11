Home Cities Kochi

Catholic Church denies Onam Mass report

The  Catholic Church on Tuesday denied reports that an Onam Mass was held at one of its churches last Sunday.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The  Catholic Church on Tuesday denied reports that an Onam Mass was held at one of its churches last Sunday. Priests associated with the Church said an event that happened five years ago is being played up on social media every Onam by some disgruntled elements to foment trouble. Reports of the event came out, including in Express, after a video showing a priest conducting Holy Mass, deviating from the usual Christian practices appeared online and shared by many.

When Express contacted Syro-Malabar Church media commission chairman Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany following the reports, he said the church did not approve of such deviation. Fr Saji Peter Kannamparamban, present vicar of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Vazhakkala, where the event was said to have been held, denied such an event happened in his church recently.

“I’ve no connection with any of this that has happened. I became the vicar of the church just six months ago. This video has been circulating on the social media for quite some time and nobody can have a control over it,” said Fr Saji. According to a priest belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, an internal feud is the reason why the video is being circulated every Onam.

“Some people circulate this video every Onam, making it look as if it happened very recently,” said a priest belonging to the archdiocese. The video shows the then vicar of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fr Antony Poothavelil, along with his assistant priest conducting a Mass, wearing traditional ‘veshti’ over the usual Mass vestments.

The laity was welcomed with sandalwood paste being smeared on the foreheads. The altar boys were also seen wearing the sandalwood paste. The church choir also adopted a temple tune to suit the occasion. The event reportedly happened in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Catholic Church Onam Mass
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp