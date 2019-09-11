One held for house attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalady police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old on charges of allegedly intruding into the house of Vettikattu Thankappan of Malayattoor and attacking his son Shyju. The accused has been identified as Boby, of Thottankara Veettil, Malayattoor.

According to the police, the accused nursed a grudge against Shyju for lodging a complaint against him before the police for threatening him. Following this, Boby and his friends attacked his house on Monday night. Boby was involved in 13 criminal cases including murder attempt cases. Another case was registered against him for attacking police personnel.