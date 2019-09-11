Police beef up surveillance as Kochi residents go on vacation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Denizens going on a weeklong vacation to celebrate Onam, better beware. For, locked houses during festival seasons are happy hunting grounds for burglars. A sizeable section of the population in Kochi has settled here as part of their jobs and most of them return to their native places to celebrate Onam. According to the police, there has been a spurt in incidents of burglary in locked houses during festival season in recent times.

DIG and Additional City Police Commissioner KP Philip said the police have intensified the combing operation in the city to prevent theft and law and order issues during this festive season. “As many as 46 police patrol teams, including 23 control room vehicles, are conducting round the- clock patrolling in the city. Besides, a total of 23 bike patrolling teams are also on duty.

If residents inform the police that they are leaving on a holiday trip, then a team will keep a watch on the area,” he said. According to the police, most robbery cases occur when residents go on long holidays. The city police have also stressed the need to avoid keeping valuables at home and to lock them up, preferably, in a bank locker. It is also advisable for residents to inform the residents’ associations and Janamaithri volunteers about their absence from home.

When newspapers get mounted in front of the house, it gives a hint to the thieves that no one is home. Hence, the police say it is safe to hold the subscription of newspapers until you return. Shadow police have also been deployed in busy areas in the city to check theft cases.