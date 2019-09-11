The aim is to tarnish my image: Poothavelil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Anthony Poothavelil, who was seen performing the mass, said the ‘Onam Sunday mass’ video was being circulated to tarnish his image. “I’m no longer the vicar of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Vazhakkala. I moved to St Antony’s Church, Mattoor, on March 9,” he said while speaking about the mass during 2014 Onam.

Fr Poothavelil said he stood with Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in the document forgery case. “Due to this, the group which opposed Cardinal Alencherry has been trying to tarnish my image by circulating the old video. We had conducted the Onam Mass only after discussing the matter in various forums like the family union and parish council, and after getting their approval,” he said.