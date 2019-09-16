Home Cities Kochi

Challenging reality

You will look twice at Akhil’s art. It may not pass off as a sketch at first glance, but rather a high-resolution photograph, etching even the minute of wrinkles to perfection.

Published: 16th September 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: You will look twice at Akhil’s art. It may not pass off as a sketch at first glance, but rather a high-resolution photograph, etching even the minute of wrinkles to perfection. With its stark connect to realistic elements, his work may look more real than reality. Akhil’s art can put even the best of portrait photography to shame. The monochrome portraits he concocts with a pencil have an innate charm to them. Hyper-realism is Akhil Koothaduth’s forte, an art he learned by himself.

A design lead who works in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Akhil was into art ever since he was young. But he never took it seriously, that was until a few years ago when he got hooked on to hyper-realistic works. He was stupefied by the immense depth and the scale of detailing involved in portraits. “I was following a lot of international artists and their work impressed me. It threw open a new world to me.

I was inspired. It amazed me that one could draw like this! And that is how I started,” says Akhil.
His first work was a portrait of actor Morgan Freeman. “His is an iconic face, where there is immense scope for detailing. It is also a very challenging face to recreate. Once I created the portrait, I was confident enough. Setting aside all the technicalities involved, what you need while doing the hyper-realistic painting is that you need a lot of patience,” says Akhil who works at Attinad Software.

For Akhil art is all about satisfying the self. “I think it is the same for every artist. You set a threshold of perfection before you start the work. You will keep pushing and perfecting until you reach there. And once you complete the work, it infuses in you a sense of satisfaction, happiness and confidence. On a personal level, it gives a lot of boost and conviction,” says Akhil.

For the past five years, Akhil has been exploring and experimenting with the hyper-realistic medium. “It is just that I never get enough time to create. Also, I am very particular about having the right state of mind while making a portrait. And lately, my patience level is also slumping,” he chuckles. Akhil next hopes to delve more into doing portraits in watercolour. “Watercolour is a medium with immense possibilities. I want to experiment with the medium next,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Art sketch Morgan Freeman
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp