Home Cities Kochi

‘Cities4Forests’ project to conserve green patches

It comprises preparing the map of green patches, water bodies and city-specific details to derive a landscape restoration strategy

Published: 16th September 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mangalavanam, known as the ‘green lung’ of Kochi | file pic

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ailing green lungs of the city will soon get a healing touch as Cities4Forests project - an initiative by World Resource Institute (WRI) in association with Kochi Corporation - was officially kick-started here last week. Cities4Forests provides the forum and technical support for linking cities and forests.

“Cities4Forests is a movement to catalyse political, social and economic support among civic bodies and urban citizens to integrate the nearby and faraway forests into city development plans and programmes. Participants share an aspiration to help reduce deforestation, restore forests (including more having trees in cities), and manage forests more sustainably. Our goal is to amplify current best practices and extend the deliberate city-forest relationship to the global scale at which cities and forests interact,” said Aparna Vijaykumar, senior project associate, Cities and Transport, WRI India.

She said the major components of the project include a Mapathon, where the blue and green areas of the city will be identified and recorded.

“It comprises preparing the map of green patches, water bodies surrounding it and city-specific details to derive a landscape restoration strategy. The areas where we can plant more trees will be identified in the greater Kochi area. The water bodies which need to be conserved are also to be listed,” she added. The areas which are vulnerable to climatic change, floods and other natural calamities will be identified. “Another major component is devising a climate-resilient action plan. The focus is on public spaces in the city to make them more accessible and citizen-friendly,” said Aparna.

The risk assessment and financial assessment of the action plan will be carried out and the proposals are to be submitted before the civic body. The Corporation /local bodies can take up the action plan and look into the possibilities of availing Central and state government funds.“We are holding discussions with the Corporation and district administration to start the preliminary mapping by October. The discussions are to be held with the management of a few colleges to get students for mapping,” said Aparna.

Advantages of cities4forests

Technical assistance and programmes on how to implement or expand urban tree programmes and increase citizen involvement in conservation.
Tools for calculating greenhouse gas emissions
Location planning guide for air quality, stormwater management and other urban development goals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Resource Institute Cities4Forests project Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp