Kochi

A bus corridor on the anvil for Kochi

It gives priority to public transport buses, depends on intelligent transport system

Published: 17th September 2019 06:56 AM

By  Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go as planned, Kochi will get a bus priority corridor with IoT (Internet of Things) and Intelligent Transport System. The project, which is still in its initial stage, was mooted after the e-bus corridor project proposed by the state government in the Rebuild Kerala initiative was pushed to the back burner.“Though the initial plan was an e-bus corridor, there were too many hindrances. That’s when we decided to focus on the bus priority corridor which envisages a dedicated lane for public transport carriers. The plan is to do it on a pilot basis on Munambam-Goshree and Poothotta-Angamaly routes and Eramalloor-Kodungalloor route,” said K R Jyothilal, principal secretary, Department of Transport. 

With the system, all public transport buses, fitted with GPS, can communicate with the traffic controller, which would give it a green light at the traffic signals and toll booth. “Though other vehicles can use the lane, the priority will always be to the buses, both private and government-owned. Other vehicles can either speed ahead of the private bus or go behind it. The system favours public transport,” added Jyothilal. 

The system will also automatically calculate the duration of each red and green signal, in favour of buses. According to him, talks are on with Airtel to instal the signal system and other stakeholders. 
Meanwhile, Centre for Public Policy Research chairman D Dhanuraj said setting up a bus priority corridor would require several rounds of discussions. “It won’t be a problem in the state highways. But, when it comes to National Highways, getting permission for the same would be unlikely as it goes against the very concept of highways. Nevertheless, the government can go forward with the project after studying its feasibility. Getting a space exclusively for buses may not be easy due to space issues in Kochi,” said Dhanuraj.

TAGS
Intelligent Transport System Rebuild Kerala bus corridor
