Global meet to focus on potential of AI in tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the worldwide trend of people letting the computer plan their trips, the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India (ATTOI) is set to focus on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country’s tourism.

The International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT), which will be held here on September 26-27, will see 500 delegates discussing ways to improve personalised travel plan experience through AI that uses machines to simulate cognitive functions of the human mind.

According to organisers, the centrality to ‘AI in tourism’ comes in the wake of more and more travellers preferring automation in the tourism industry. “As per the feedback, we understand AI has made travel more convenient. Its integration enables travellers to make last-minute vacation planning,” says Anish Kumar PK, convener of the event being organised in association with the Tourism Department.