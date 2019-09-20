Home Cities Kochi

Clouds of dust leave citizens gasping for breath

 Nearly all of Kochi’s roads today are veritable dust bowls that remind one of Martian surface.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly all of Kochi’s roads today are veritable dust bowls that remind one of Martian surface. With the rain having abated, all-pervading dust clouds that are emitted from these roads are choking the very breath of Kochiites. Pulmonologists say that there is a marked increase in the number of patients with dust allergies in the city over the past two years. As per Dr Tinku Joseph K, clinical assistant professor, department of pulmonary medicine at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, in two years, cases of dust allergies have increased by over 60 per cent.   

ILLUS | AMIT BANDRE

“There has been an increase in the number of dust allergy cases in the city and the most worrying factor is its prevalence among youngsters. People in the 20-40 age group are becoming frequent visitors at our hospital. The damaged roads here are filled with quarry dust or silica dust which causes nausea and other asthmatic problems among frequent commuters,” said Tinku.

Among other factors, temperature fluctuations are another trigger for allergies among people. “Most cases of bronchitis are reported during monsoon and winter seasons as there will be a slight variation in the temperature. Rather than dry climate, people are more likely to get bronchitis and asthmatic difficulties during these seasons,” said Dr Tinku. 

Rahul Madhav, a medical representative working in the city, has developed sinusitis after coming to Kochi. “My hometown is Tiruvalla. It has been almost five years since I came to Kochi. I never had symptoms of sinusitis when I was in my hometown; it was only after moving to Kochi in 2013, with all the metro pillar work and smoke everywhere, I have developed sinusitis.

As part of my profession, I have to travel within the city the whole day. I am now on medication for sinusitis,” said Rahul, who presently stays at Vyttila. “Smoke and climate change can affect children within the age group of 6-15 years. Dust allergy is a grave issue that we address today. If not properly taken care of, sinusitis and asthmatic problems can last life-long. During my consultation hours, over 10 cases will be of youngsters having dust allergies,” said a pulmonologist at a government hospital.

Tips to ward off dust allergy 

Bikers should wear closed helmet guard so as to avoid exposure to direct dust
N95 masks, which filter even small particles of dust, must be worn rather than common masks 
Asthmatic patients must use inhalers properly as advised by the doctors

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp