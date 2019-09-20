Clouds of dust leave citizens gasping for breath

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: Nearly all of Kochi’s roads today are veritable dust bowls that remind one of Martian surface. With the rain having abated, all-pervading dust clouds that are emitted from these roads are choking the very breath of Kochiites. Pulmonologists say that there is a marked increase in the number of patients with dust allergies in the city over the past two years. As per Dr Tinku Joseph K, clinical assistant professor, department of pulmonary medicine at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, in two years, cases of dust allergies have increased by over 60 per cent.

“There has been an increase in the number of dust allergy cases in the city and the most worrying factor is its prevalence among youngsters. People in the 20-40 age group are becoming frequent visitors at our hospital. The damaged roads here are filled with quarry dust or silica dust which causes nausea and other asthmatic problems among frequent commuters,” said Tinku.

Among other factors, temperature fluctuations are another trigger for allergies among people. “Most cases of bronchitis are reported during monsoon and winter seasons as there will be a slight variation in the temperature. Rather than dry climate, people are more likely to get bronchitis and asthmatic difficulties during these seasons,” said Dr Tinku.

Rahul Madhav, a medical representative working in the city, has developed sinusitis after coming to Kochi. “My hometown is Tiruvalla. It has been almost five years since I came to Kochi. I never had symptoms of sinusitis when I was in my hometown; it was only after moving to Kochi in 2013, with all the metro pillar work and smoke everywhere, I have developed sinusitis.

As part of my profession, I have to travel within the city the whole day. I am now on medication for sinusitis,” said Rahul, who presently stays at Vyttila. “Smoke and climate change can affect children within the age group of 6-15 years. Dust allergy is a grave issue that we address today. If not properly taken care of, sinusitis and asthmatic problems can last life-long. During my consultation hours, over 10 cases will be of youngsters having dust allergies,” said a pulmonologist at a government hospital.

Tips to ward off dust allergy

Bikers should wear closed helmet guard so as to avoid exposure to direct dust

N95 masks, which filter even small particles of dust, must be worn rather than common masks

Asthmatic patients must use inhalers properly as advised by the doctors