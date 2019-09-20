Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Cochin Shipyard and FACT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived on a three-day visit here on Thursday, undertook a trip to the Cochin Shipyard Ltd(CSL) and Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) on Thursday. Mandaviya, who reached CSL around 9.30 am, took part in a cleanliness and green drive, besides holding a review meeting of top officers.

Later he visited FACT where chairman and managing director(CMD) Kishor Rungta received him.

The minister participated in a cleanliness drive along with employees and CISF personnel at the Udyogamandal complex. He had a brief meeting with the FACT brass in which the CMD explained the issues faced by the organisation and steps taken to improve performance. From there, Mandaviya proceeded to Thrissur.