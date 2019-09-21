‘Armoury’ gears up for Oktoberfest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Astep into ‘Armoury’ is like being given a time-traveller which has taken you centuries behind. The restobar, within the Brunton Boatyard Hotel, Fort Kochi, is replete with arms and ammunition, and photographs of decorated army personnel on its walls. Not to mention, its colonial architecture, heavily Dutch-influenced.

Chef Midhun Cleetus

An amalgamation of continental and local cuisine along with a fine selection of cocktail, ‘Armoury’ has ‘something on the menu for everybody’, according to Manoj Nair, general manager, Brunton Boatyard. Their range of ‘thalis’ encompassing a pepper chicken thali, syrian thali (a treat for the Malayalee meat-lover) and seafood thali is top-notch and high on demand. Executive chef Midhun Cleetus is all set to gear ‘Armoury’ for their annual Oktoberfest to be held from September 25 (for two weeks), native to Germany and world’s largest beer festival, with their selection of German-influenced cuisine.

I’m served the ‘Sous Vide Lemon Grass Pork Chops’, served with spiced cabbage and apple medley. The tender and juicy meat is an answer to my ravenous appetite. “We’ve prepared dishes to accompany the drinks at Oktoberfest. Every dish is intended to be a complete meal,” says Midhun. He had just created his signature barbecue sauce for the ‘Smoked Barbecue Marinated Chicken’ which is flavoured with smoked paprika and cinnamon braised red cabbage. “It is easy to implement the same dish, but extremely difficult to create. The barbecue sauce is a secret recipe,” he continues. Another delight for the fest, is the ‘Rib-Eye Steak’ or the beef steak. Or as they say, ‘the finest of all steaks’. While a selection of beers will be available as per the fest, it is the cuisine curated by the executive chef that one has to watch for.

Another collectible in ‘Armoury’, barring their rifles, would be their signature range of cocktails. The ‘Van Rheede’, is as calming as it appears. Comprising the Indian oregano, lime, basil, brown sugar and rum, the drink takes after Hendrik Van Rheede, a colonial administrator of the Dutch East India Company, and his book - Hortus Malabaricus, which entails 740 plants. Head to ‘Armoury’ for the sights, feels and as a treat to your palate.