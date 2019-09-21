Home Cities Kochi

Construction of marine ambulance boats starts at Cochin Shipyard

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma carrying out ‘keel laying’ ceremony for the construction of marine ambulance boats at Cochin Shipyard by breaking open a coconut | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The formal start of construction of marine ambulance boats being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the Department of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, began here on the Shipyard premises on Friday. 

The ‘keel laying’ ceremony, signifying the launch of construction, of the first of the series of three marine ambulance boats, was carried out by J Mercykutty Amma, Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering & Cashew Industry, in the presence of senior officials from State Fisheries Department, BPCL and Indian Register of Shipping. The directors and employees of CSL were also present during the ceremony. 
CSL Director Operations Sureshbabu N V explained the expansion plans of CSL (upcoming new dry-dock within CSL premises and the new ship-lift facility on the premises of International Ship Repair Facility) to the minister. 

The minister appreciated the fact that the technical capabilities of CSL that is normally utilised for large-size defence and commercial sectors is now available for the service of domestic and local segment as well.  These ambulance boats have an approximate length of 22.5m, beam size of about 6m and a maximum speed of 14 knots. The modern vessel, designed in-house by CSL, will be of high quality and fuel efficient. CFD analysis and model test at IIT Madras were done to optimise fuel efficiency and firming up the power requirement. The 3-D modelling of the entire boat has been done in-house to improve ergonomics and layout, a CSL release said. 

The vessel will be able to accommodate two patients and will have a crew capacity of seven, including paramedical staff. The vessel will have various paramedical facilities like examination and nursing room, medical beds, mortuary freezer, refrigerator and medical lockers. There will be a Jason’s cradle to safely rescue people from the sea. Marine ambulances will be used for rescue and instant treatment to the marine fishermen in distress as well as for normal patrolling. 
The vessels are due for delivery in early 2020. The BPCL is also supporting the project as part of its CSR initiatives.

