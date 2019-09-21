Home Cities Kochi

Online crowdfunding - A lifesaver for many

It was after two months of Prarthana’s birth that her parents realised that she was suffering from a serious liver condition.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Prarthana, who underwent liver transplantation, with her father Akhil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 16-month-old Prarthana can now lead a better life, thanks to her recent liver transplantation. Milaap, an online crowdfunding platform, has enabled the life-changing surgery, by helping her parents raise the amount required. It was after two months of Prarthana’s birth that her parents realised that she was suffering from a serious liver condition.

“Around Rs 15 lakh was the cost of the surgery, as assessed by doctors at a private hospital in Ernakulam. We could not even dream of raising such an amount, that too quickly, but we had to save our only daughter,” said 26-year-old Akhil, who works as a bus conductor. It was through the hospital authorities that Milaap found Prarthana’s case. A sum of Rs 4.8 lakh was raised through crowdfunding by Milaap, which came as a breather for Akhil and his family. “For the past 10 years, we have been raising funds for personal and social causes in the country. In Kerala, most of the funds are raised for various emergency medical needs. Therefore, we have tie-ups with nearly 100 hospitals in the state and that is how we came to know about Prarthana’s case. We were only happy to assist the family in raising funds for their daughter’s liver transplantation,” said Anoj Viswanathan, president and co-founder of Milaap. 

Prarthana’s surgery took place in March this year at Aster Medcity. “Now she is back to normal life and we are happy and relieved that our daughter is hale and hearty,” said Akhil.In Kerala, nearly 2,200 individuals have benefitted from Milaap and around Rs 11.5 crores has been raised from the state so far, said Anoj. Milaap has helped several others from different parts of the country, who were struggling to raise hefty funds for treatments. Athulya, a 10-year-old girl from Thrissur, got help from more than 800 donors for her eye cancer treatment. 

“In another successful example of online crowdfunding from Thiruvananthapuram, close to Rs 3.5 lakh was raised for 12-year-old Allen Sheron’s spinal cord surgery, without which the boy would have been paralysed for life,” said Mubeen Mohammed, team member of Milaap. “Crowdfunding is not an alien concept for Kerala. Through Milaap, we have raised close to a sum of Rs 2 crore just for flood relief activities. Setting up an online fundraiser is a process of fewer than 5 minutes and does not require a lot of technical know-how.  Campaigns can be set up using Whatsapp, other instant messaging apps and even without typing, by recording their story in any of the eight available Indian languages. Milaap has raised over 650 crores for such causes from across India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crowdfunding
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp