Home Cities Kochi

Perumbalam gets first clam processing facility of Kerala

 Perumbalam Island, with a population of 12,000, on Friday saw the launch of the state’s first exclusive clam processing facility, which will make clams more hygienic and safer to consume.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The clam processing facility set up at Perumbalam | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Perumbalam Island, with a population of 12,000, on Friday saw the launch of the state’s first exclusive clam processing facility, which will make clams more hygienic and safer to consume.
The unit, established by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), has a capacity to process one tonne of clams a day. It was funded by the SEED division of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. 

The processing unit was formally inaugurated by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Friday. The unit is a fully integrated one, containing depuration tanks system, a processing hall equipped with tables, flake ice machine, chill room; a cooking-cum-boiler unit for cooking and shucking clams; and a unit to separate the meat from the shell, which ensures a clean, safe and well-packed product that can fetch a premium price in the market.  The unit will provide employment to women of the locality. Already, CIFT has imparted hands-on training to 90 fisherwomen of five clusters from Perumbalam panchayat under the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) project, said a CIFT officer. 

The unit, which is expected to benefit 250 families, was implemented with the support of  Perumbalam grama panchayat and Haritha Farmers Club of the island.

 FEATURES OF THE UNIT 

Funded by the SEED division of the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India. 
Capacity to process 1 tonne of clams per day
Directly benefit 250 families in Perumbalam
The facility makes clams more hygienic and safe to consume
90 fisherwomen of 5 clusters from Perumbalam received hands-on training
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp