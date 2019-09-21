Railway police officer found dead near track

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Railway Police official was found dead near the railway track at Mulanthuruthy on Friday. The deceased is Nizamudheen, 45, a native of Pacha near Palode in Thiruvananthapuram. According to police officials in Mulanthuruthy police station, Nizamudheen was working as Civil Police Officer (CPO) at Railway police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

“He went to Wayanad after taking two days leave. He boarded the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express from Kozhikode on Thursday night. The body was found by local residents near the track at 6.45 am,” an officer said.

According to the police, he accidentally fell from the moving train. “The Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express crossed Mulanthuruthy in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased suffered head injuries which we suspect were caused when he fell from the train,” an officer said.