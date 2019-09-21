Home Cities Kochi

Ridership comes down after KMRL slashes discount to 20 per cent

There has been a dip in ridership in Kochi Metro after the discount in fares was reduced to 20 per cent from 50 per cent from Thursday.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been a dip in ridership in Kochi Metro after the discount in fares was reduced to 20 per cent from 50 per cent from Thursday. But officials said there was nothing to worry about the decline in the number of riders.

From 70,000-90,000 passengers during the peak of Onam shopping, ridership came down to 61,949 on Thursday, the first day when the discount in fares was reduced to 20 per cent. On Friday, ridership stood at 60,128 at 9 pm.

Kochi Metro announced 50 per cent discount in fares when the new Thykoodam stretch was opened for the public from September 4. KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Haneesh told Express that the ridership, in fact, fell to 70,000 in the four days -- September 15, 16, 17 and 19 -- immediately after Onam, when the 50 per cent discount in fares was in place. “As far as KMRL is concerned, the dip in ridership is only about 8,000-9,000 per day,” he said, adding that any number above 60,000 would ensure that Kochi Metro could make a healthy operating profit on a daily basis.

“Our objective is to find the right balance in pricing, where we could serve the public with the least possible fares while we could also make operating profits,” said Haneesh. “We will continue to experiment with the fares till we achieve the right combination and the right balance in pricing even while we recover our cost of operations,” he added.

Ridership of Kochi Metro shot up from nearly 40,000 per day before the Thykoodam stretch was opened to touch a new record of 1,01,983 on September 13. Haneesh said Kochi Metro has been posting operating profit since April. He said only 50 per cent of the daily revenue comes through ticket sales while the other half is earned via advertisements and rent from food courts, banks, financial institutions and Norka facilitation centres at Metro stations. 

With a ridership of 60,000 per-day, Kochi Metro can run on an operating profit of `2 lakh-plus.

Date    Ridership
20% discount
Sept 20    62,313  
Sept 19    61,949  
50% discount
Sept 18    67,691 
Sept 17    69,715  
Sept 16    71,255  
Sept 15    79,638 
Sept 14    95,851 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KMRL Kochi Metro
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp