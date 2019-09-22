Home Cities Kochi

Slave to an Obsession in Kochi

Academician Ananya Chakravarti was holidaying in Fort Kochi sometime in mid-July, when she woke up one morning at her hotel to an image of an 11-year-old African boy staring at the Raja of Kochi.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Academician Ananya Chakravarti

Academician Ananya Chakravarti

Academician Ananya Chakravarti was holidaying in Fort Kochi sometime in mid-July, when she woke up one morning at her hotel to an image of an 11-year-old African boy staring at the Raja of Kochi. A bit shaken, Ananya got up from the bed. She realised that she had read about the boy a day earlier at the State Government Archives at Kochi. “I found a deed of sale recording that the boy was sold by Antonio Fernandes to the Raja of Kochi, Rama Varma (Shakthan Thampuran), on October 11, 1793, for 200 rupiyas (old currency),” says Ananya. “It was very clear from the archival material that the Raja had a deep interest in acquiring black slaves from Africa.” 

An associate professor of history at Georgetown University, Washington, US, Ananya had secured a long-term senior fellowship from the American Institute of Indian Studies to study the regional history of the Indian Ocean coast. “I am a historian of the 16th and 17th centuries,” says the 36-year-old. As she browsed through the archive, she realised that there was an interesting mix of Portuguese and Dutch collections. “My advantage is that I know how to read and write in both languages,” says Ananya. This interest is helping her unearth some fascinating facts and the archive staff couldn’t be happier. To them it is a godsend that someone knows the two languages—something which even they do not follow.

The daughter of a career diplomat, Ananya was born in Spain and grew up in Tanzania, Bangladesh, Namibia, and Holland. But it was her stay in Kolkata with her grandparents from the age of 12 that got her hooked on to history. Though she professionally studied economics, she followed her heart and history for further studies. Her PhD became the basis of her first book, The Empire of Apostles: Religion, Accommodation and the Imagination of Empire in Early Modern Brazil and India. While delving into Kochi’s archival history, she has a clear aim, “There is a lot of distortions of historical facts. I want to put out an evidence-based history.”

At the State Government Archives, the documents were fascinating.  There were long theological disputes in the early 19th century in Portuguese relating to internal disputes within the Catholic Church. “There were also documents which showed that the leading Konkani merchant-cum-broker Malpa Poi loaned money to a wide variety of people: wealthy European merchants, the deacon of the Dutch Reformed Church, and the king of Kochi himself.” 

Ananya was also looking at migrations. Besides, there were letters from the Dutch Governor and the Director-General to the King of Kochi often interceding on behalf of their subjects. So even as the world troubles itself with what lies ahead, there is this historian who is buried up to her nose, digging out long lost history. “I get so busy that at times I forget to eat,” she laughs.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananya Chakravarti Kochi slavery Kochi slave sale Kochi State Government Archives
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp