Collector to officers: Repair roads or pay from salary 

KOCHI: Frustrated at the delay caused by different stakeholders including PWD, NHAI, GCDA and Corporation in repairing the damaged roads in the city, District Collector S Suhas on Monday warned the officers that he would recover the restoration cost from their salary.“We receive the salary because people pay taxes. But we let them down. I’ve visited places where roads were in damaged condition.

I’ll visit those places again. In case I don’t see any changes, action will be initiated under section 133 of CrPC against officers concerned. I’ll direct to register case against them and ensure that money is recovered from the salary of these officers,” said the collector at a review meeting held in his chamber.

Though the collector had given an ultimatum to the stakeholders to repair 45 major roads in the city, not much progress was made. The collector had asked officers concerned to submit reports and photographs regarding the works initiated.

“After going through the reports filed, I’ll review the condition of the roads. In case of any mismatch, I’ll initiate stringent action against the concerned person. How many times should I conduct the same review meeting?,” asked the collector who had issued a 14-day ultimatum on September 5 to make the roads motorable.The officers, meanwhile, cited intermittent rain and traffic congestion during daytime as the reasons behind the delay in repair work.