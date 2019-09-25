MBBS student commits suicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A second-year MBBS student of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping off the top floor of the college building. According to Cheranelloor police, Viyola Rastogi, 20, a native of Delhi, jumped from sixth floor at around 12.30 pm. Though she was rushed to the hospital after other students found her lying in a pool of blood, she could not be saved, a police officer said.

“The victim was depressed following her poor performance in the first year examinations. Though she applied for revaluation, the results remained the same. This might have driven her to suicide. However, the real reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” said the officer. Cheranelloor police have registered a case and are conducting inquiry.