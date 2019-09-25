Home Cities Kochi

Syro-Malabar Mothers’ Forum comes out against 'love jihad'

The forum has said that though parents of the victims are filing complaints, the police are not seriously probing such cases.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raising concern over incidents of forced conversions through ‘love jihad’ in Kerala and all over India, the International Syro-Malabar Mothers’ Forum has said that though parents of the victims are
filing complaints, the police are not seriously probing such cases.

In its executive committee meeting held on Monday, the forum said, “The incidents in Kozhikode and Delhi are not isolated cases and such tendencies have been existing for some time now. State and Central governments have not devised effective measures to prevent such incidents, which are causing a nightmare to parents who have sent their children away for higher studies.”

“It is a cause of great worry that Christian girls are the most targeted lot. The Central Bureau of Investigation, the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau have all reported that such cases are occurring in the state and the country.

“It is saddening and worrying that despite the existence of a mechanism to counter efforts by religious terrorist groups to entrap gullible girls, these are not being tackled efficiently,” said Fr Antony Thalachelloor, secretary of Syro-Malabar Media Commission in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

“The Mothers’ Forum has formed a protective army of its own with members from all dioceses to counter such nefarious activities. It demanded that all legal mechanisms be utilised for effective probe in the case so that another girl does not have to go through such experiences,” said Fr Thalachelloor.

