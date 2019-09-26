Kerala to attract investors in e-vehicle sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal on Wednesday said Kerala will provide an eco-system to attract Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers from across the globe to start their production units in the state. He was speaking to media persons as part of the launch of Mahindra’s electric autorickshaws — Treo and Treo Yaari — in Kochi.

“We aim to turn Kerala into a hub of EV production in India. We have taken some crucial steps in this regard and we have brought out an EV policy. We have set a target to have one million EVs in Kerala by 2022. We are in talks with companies like Toyota, Toshiba, ABB, Siemens, HESS and Renault for investing in Kerala. Even now, we are considered the best state in promoting EVs in India” he said.

According to Jyothilal, the government has already come out with a draft notification by which autorickshaws running on fossil fuels will be phased out by 2022. Kerala Government, as part of boosting EVs, will set up 186 charging points across the state with the support of KSEB.