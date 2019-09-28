DesignCon 2019: Kozhikode gears up for largest design festival in Kerala  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TiECon Kerala and Avani Institute of Design, along with IIID Kerala Regional Chapter, and Design Ashram is conducting DesignCon 2019, the largest and first of its kind Design Festival in Kerala. DesignCon will be held on September 28-29 at Karaparamba Govt High School, Kozhikode. It is a testimonial for a positive impact on society through thoughtful design. The conference will be a platform for students and young professionals to engage and communicate with design professionals who have made a positive impact on society through their chosen field of work.



The conference is intended to spread the message of the importance of design in every facet of life. Various sessions led by leading professionals, designers and thinkers across the country will discuss the impact of design in lifestyle, culture, society, politics, public spaces, ecology, and environmental sustainability. There will be a panel discussion on the need for a design policy for a state like Kerala, especially in the context of recent floods and the rebuilding thereafter.

Live streaming of conversation between Pritzker award-winning architect B V Doshi and architect Durganand Balsavar on ‘Design & Society’ and a panel discussion on the ‘Importance of design policy for the state of Kerala’ by V V Singh; Vishal Kundra, Anil Kumar P P, K V Abdul Malik, and architect

Mujib Ahmed are the highlight events.

Manu S Pillai, Alicia Souza, Rekha Rodwittiya, Ayush Kasliwal, Shakthisree Gopalan, V Sunil, Sreejith Jeevan and Tony Joseph are the other speakers. A session called 6x60 - showcasing works by six young architects who made a commendable impact through design and screening of two movies on design - is also part of the conference.

Mentoring Masterclasses based on the theme ‘Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World’ curated by TiE Kerala for young entrepreneurs will be conducted on Saturday. A students’ competition for designing ‘A future house from today’s context’ will be held at 10 different government schools to identify the young talents through the initiative - ‘Catch them young’. The conference will be inaugurated by artist Shantha and Pradeep Kumar, MLA, Kozhikode, who will address the valedictory function on the topic, ‘Impact of public spaces in society’. For more details, contact 7012212515.TiECon Kerala and Avani Institute of Design, along with IIID Kerala Regional Chapter, and Design Ashram is conducting DesignCon 2019, the largest and first of its kind Design Festival in Kerala. DesignCon will be held on September 28-29 at Karaparamba Govt High School, Kozhikode. It is a testimonial for a positive impact on society through thoughtful design.

The conference will be a platform for students and young professionals to engage and communicate with design professionals who have made a positive impact on society through their chosen field of work.

B V Doshi

The conference is intended to spread the message of the importance of design in every facet of life. Various sessions led by leading professionals, designers and thinkers across the country will discuss the impact of design in lifestyle, culture, society, politics, public spaces, ecology, and environmental sustainability. There will be a panel discussion on the need for a design policy for a state like Kerala, especially in the context of recent floods and the rebuilding thereafter.

Live streaming of conversation between Pritzker award-winning architect B V Doshi and architect Durganand Balsavar on ‘Design & Society’ and a panel discussion on the ‘Importance of design policy for the state of Kerala’ by V V Singh; Vishal Kundra, Anil Kumar P P, K V Abdul Malik, and architect Mujib Ahmed are the highlight events.

Manu S Pillai, Alicia Souza, Rekha Rodwittiya, Ayush Kasliwal, Shakthisree Gopalan, V Sunil, Sreejith Jeevan and Tony Joseph are the other speakers. A session called 6x60 - showcasing works by six young architects who made a commendable impact through design and screening of two movies on design - is also part of the conference.

Mentoring Masterclasses based on the theme ‘Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World’ curated by TiE Kerala for young entrepreneurs will be conducted on Saturday. A students’ competition for designing ‘A future house from today’s context’ will be held at 10 different government schools to identify the young talents through the initiative - ‘Catch them young’. The conference will be inaugurated by artist Shantha and Pradeep Kumar, MLA, Kozhikode, who will address the valedictory function on the topic, ‘Impact of public spaces in society’. For more details, contact 7012212515.TiECon Kerala and Avani Institute of Design, along with IIID Kerala Regional Chapter, and Design Ashram is conducting DesignCon 2019, the largest and first of its kind Design Festival in Kerala. DesignCon will be held on September 28-29 at Karaparamba Govt High School, Kozhikode. It is a testimonial for a positive impact on society through thoughtful design.

The conference will be a platform for students and young professionals to engage and communicate with design professionals who have made a positive impact on society through their chosen field of work.

The conference is intended to spread the message of the importance of design in every facet of life. Various sessions led by leading professionals, designers and thinkers across the country will discuss the impact of design in lifestyle, culture, society, politics, public spaces, ecology, and environmental sustainability. There will be a panel discussion on the need for a design policy for a state like Kerala, especially in the context of recent floods and the rebuilding thereafter.

Live streaming of conversation between Pritzker award-winning architect B V Doshi and architect Durganand Balsavar on ‘Design & Society’ and a panel discussion on the ‘Importance of design policy for the state of Kerala’ by V V Singh; Vishal Kundra, Anil Kumar P P, K V Abdul Malik, and architect Mujib Ahmed are the highlight events.

Manu S Pillai, Alicia Souza, Rekha Rodwittiya, Ayush Kasliwal, Shakthisree Gopalan, V Sunil, Sreejith Jeevan and Tony Joseph are the other speakers. A session called 6x60 - showcasing works by six young architects who made a commendable impact through design and screening of two movies on design - is also part of the conference.

Mentoring Masterclasses based on the theme ‘Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World’ curated by TiE Kerala for young entrepreneurs will be conducted on Saturday. A students’ competition for designing ‘A future house from today’s context’ will be held at 10 different government schools to identify the young talents through the initiative - ‘Catch them young’. The conference will be inaugurated by artist Shantha and Pradeep Kumar, MLA, Kozhikode, who will address the valedictory function on the topic, ‘Impact of public spaces in society’. For more details, contact 7012212515.