Experts call for collective efforts to counter cyber threats

The final day of CoCon 2019, the cybersecurity conference, witnessed discussions on cyberattacks and the challenges posed by it.

Published: 29th September 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The final day of CoCon 2019, the cybersecurity conference, witnessed discussions on cyberattacks and the challenges posed by it. Cybersecurity experts recommended a collective effort to counter cyber threats in the present day.

Ilia Rozhnov of Group IB said cyberattacks are highest in the Asia-Pacific region. “Cybercriminals target military, government, energy, education, hotel, health, telecom and banking sectors. The most common cyberattacks are phishing and website hacking. These attackers try to access private data and information,” he said.

Sirisha Voruganti, managing director of JPMorgan Chase and Co, spoke about cyber threats faced by the financial industry. According to her, around 53,000 cybersecurity cases were reported in the financial sector last year and the majority of them were cyberattacks. She said around 4 billion people are accessing the internet worldwide and around 60 per cent of them use digital transactions. “Together with financial institutions, it is the individual responsibility to prevent cyberattacks,” she said.

Suvin Mullasseril, security specialist with Palo Alto, said there should be a collective effort to counter cyber threats. According to him, in most cases, institutions hesitate to share security information. He said that 12.2 million types of malware were detected last year.

“On an annual basis, the number of malware is increasing alarmingly. With collective efforts, we can tackle various cyberattacks,” he said.

TAGS
CoCon 2019 cybersecurity
