Kerala will have human-less police station in 2020: Behera

KOCHI: State Police Chief Loknath Behera said Kerala will have its first human-less and paperless police station in 2020. He was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day cyber security conference CoCon in Kochi on Saturday.



According to Behera, the state is in the forefront to introduce new technology to policing. “We will be first in the country to have a human-less and paperless police station. There is one such police station in Dubai and we will be visiting it soon. We plan to have the paperless police station in the next 11 months,” he said.

He said a `100-crore Cyber Security Centre project is in the pipeline. “In the digital era, piracy and copyright infringements are a major concern. Piracy is a major issue in the South Indian film industry. Despite taking several steps to stop piracy, illegal activities are continuing. We are planning to take further steps to put an end to piracy in the state,” he said.

Impressed by CoCon, the UAE has requested Kerala Police to conduct a similar conference in Abu Dhabi. Behera said the proposal will be taken into consideration.

“The next CoCon will be held on September 11 and 12 in 2020. The main theme would be using Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality for a safe society. The conference will also discuss Cryptocurrency,” he said.

Actor Mohanlal, who was the chief guest of the event, stressed the importance of cyber security awareness to prevent cyber crimes. “The cyber crimes are increasing at an alarming rate. On several occasions, absence of proper awareness to handle the cyberspace turn several into victims of cyber crime,” he said. Scott Warren of Squire Gaikokuho Kyodo said the interest shown by Kerala Police on cyber security was commendable. He was also impressed by the number of students who took part in CoCon and invited them to attend a similar conference to be held in South Korea on May 2020. Queensland Police Detective Inspector Jon Rouse, Cybersecurity expert Ryan Sherstobitoff and ADGP Manoj Abraham were present at the function.