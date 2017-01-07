KOLKATA: Taking her ‘brand Bengal’ Biswa Bangla a step forward, West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the establishment of Biswa Bangla university at Bolpur, which is home to one of India’s oldest Vishwa Bharati University established by noble laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Speaking at a teacher’s conference here on Saturday, Mamata Banerjee announced that land has already been marked for the university and that the new university would be located just beside Vishwa Bharati University in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

“Bengal’s brain is not criminal brain. It is innovative. We will build this Biswa Bangla university with universal standards for which land has been identified. Work will commence soon,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister announced that the age of retirement for the both university and school teachers in the state would be increased to 62 years, LTC travel scheme would be open to the teachers as well and the teachers would be brought under the ambit of health insurance as well. “Once a year teachers can travel to anywhere in India and the following year travel packages will be available for travel to neighbouring countries in southeast Asia,” she said.

She also vowed that the vacant seats in teacher’s posts would be filled up within six months. “It has to be ensured that no political preference is shown while appointing teachers to the vacant posts,” she told education minister Partha Chatterjee. The state had in past seen extensive politics over the appointment of teachers in primary level, where it had been alleged that CPM filled the posts with party workers and TMC

followed suit by filling up the posts with people close to the party.