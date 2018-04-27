Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal panchayat election goes back to Calcutta High Court

West Bengal panchayat election went back to Calcutta High Court with CPM and PDS filing a petition against conducting elections on a single day by espousing security concerns.

Published: 27th April 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal panchayat election went back to Calcutta High Court on Friday with Opposition parties CPM and Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS) filing a petition against conducting elections on a single day by espousing security concerns.

PDS leader Samir Putatundu said that the case will be heard on Monday. Opposition leaders had on Thursday expressed concerns over the State Election Commission’s decision to conduct elections on a single day on May 14 stating that inadequate security to each booth would ensure rampant rigging by ruling party cadres.

The state has about 58,000 state police forces to man about the same number of booths, meaning that it will manage to give just one police personnel every booth, which has been deemed severely inadequate by the Opposition given the violence witnessed throughout the state since the election process started from the beginning of this month.

Meanwhile, political parties will meet State Election Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Singh at 1 pm on Saturday to discuss the security concerns over conducting the election on a single day. All the political parties have been allowed to send two representatives for the meeting.

On the other hand, exam dates of several universities including Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and Rabindra Bharati University is likely to change due to clash with date of panchayat election on May 14.

Meanwhile, protesting against rising murders and rapes in the state, BJP Mahila Morcha led by its president Locket Chatterjee started a 30-hour sit-in at the busy Shyambazaar circle in north Kolkata from Friday afternoon onwards. The sit-in protest would continue till Saturday 6 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal panchayat election Calcutta High Court CPM PDS
More from this section

Nine held for supplying rotten meat to Kolkata restaurants

CPM candidate campaigns for TMC in Bengal rural polls

Kolkata hospital saves cancer patient with 'Hipec' chemotherapy during surgery

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures